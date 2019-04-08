DA supporters. File picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The Cape Party said on Monday that the "desperate" Democratic Alliance (DA) had lodged a complaint against it for failing to display the street address of the company responsible for printing the party's posters. "In a curious turn of events the ruling party in the Western Cape has decided to invoke a minor technicality to have Cape Party posters removed from street lights across the Western Cape," said the party via an emailed statement.

According to Cape Party leader Jack Miller, this was because the DA feared "a significant loss of support in the Western Cape on May 8", when South Africa will hold its provincial and national elections.

"The pettiness of this legal challenge, and other DA antics, suggest the DA is growing ever more desperate in their attempts to stifle opposition political parties," said Miller.

He said that a "misleading" SMS sent to citizens urging them not to vote for small parties and fear mongering to scare voters into voting for the DA were further signs of the official national opposition's desperate antics.

"The IPSOS poll the DA referenced in its SMS propaganda campaign shows the ANC trailing far behind as they have always done in the Western Cape. What the DA really fears is a coalition government where coalition partners have the ability to hold them accountable. The DA wants a blank cheque in the Western Cape so it can continue to do as it pleases," said Miller.

The DA had never before resorted to such "petty and desperate measures", said Miller, adding that this was a sign that its support among voters in the Western Cape was being challenged by parties like the Cape Party.

