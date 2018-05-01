Cape Town - City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason has confirmed that "eleven suspects on the corner of Jakes Gerwel and Morgenster were detained on suspicion of public violence" following protest action near Mitchells Plain.

Protesters caused damage to property and forced a number of road closures, the City of Cape Town confirmed on Wednesday.

According to City officials, Jakes Gerwel Drive was closed between the R300 and Highlands Drive, while other road closures included key arteries Weltevreden and Morgenster, and Varkensvlei roads, as well as Highlands and Fulan.



Protestors set alight an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at a petrol station, while a fruit and veg stall and a vehicle was also gutted during the protests which apparently centre around vacant land for housing.

According to the City of Cape Town, traffic lights were also damaged and an amapela taxi stoned.

Picture: The City of Cape Town

Richard Bosman, director of the City's safety and security directorate, said by late morning the situation was still tense and volatile.

The protest is still ongoing.

African News Agency/ANA