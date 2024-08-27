‘Eliminate the Fear’: Cape Town marches against GBVF in Uyinene’s name

Cape Town witnessed a powerful display of solidarity on Saturday, August 24, as Capetonians marched through the city to demand an end to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). The protest, marking the fifth anniversary of Uyinene Mrwetyana’s violent death, reignited calls for urgent government action and justice for victims.

Despite Cape Town’s heavy rain, the crowd walked from District Six to Parliament, carrying banners with the message "Eliminate the Fear: Prioritising Safety and Security“. The event was organised by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) in partnership with the University of Cape Town (UCT), Langa For Men, and the Makazole Mapimpi Foundation. Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation Walk to Parliament. Photo: Lerato Maduna Thobeka Msengana, managing director of UMF, gave a powerful speech, condemning the ongoing crisis of GBVF. "One in five women experience violence every day," she said.

"We demand that the government prioritise safety and security and ensure psychological safety for all women.” Msengana also raised concerns about the risks of reporting crimes to the police. “Where do women go to report when the police are also the perpetrators? What is the government doing about those officers?” Msengana asked.

UCT PhD candidate Langa Mabenge urged men to challenge harmful beliefs and behaviours, and called for a shift towards healthier masculinity. “We must transform and transmute the narratives and experiences that shaped us to locate ourselves safely in society,” Mabenge urged. It is time for men to live a life of transformative masculinity.” Professor Elelwani Ramugondo, UCT’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Transformation, praised the commitment of the marchers, despite the harsh weather.

“Defying the fear of cold wetness symbolises our commitment to eliminating the fear that GBVF instils in our society. We must refuse to normalise GBVF, and instead champion safety and security for all, particularly for women, children, disabled individuals, the LGBTQ+ community, and the elderly.” Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation Walk to Parliament. Photo: Lerato Maduna Nomafrench Mbombo, former Western Cape Health Minister and current MP, criticised both the government and Parliament for missing the event, underlining their crucial role in tackling gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). “The government devised a national strategic plan to combat GBVF after the public demanded action, yet five years later, no non-governmental organisation has received the promised funding,” she said.

Mbombo accused the government of offloading the responsibility to civil society, while failing to provide the necessary financial support. Where are the billions allocated to fight GBVF? Mbombo asked. Zusiphe Bandezi, a 22-year-old UCT student, shared how she resisted staying home despite the bad weather, driven by her commitment to support the many women and girls she knows who have survived GBV. Advocate Terisai Mchuchu-Macmillan, executive director of Mosaic Training Service and Healing Centre, closed the event by urging people to continue the fight against GBVF.

"We must honour Uyinene’s legacy by ensuring that our fight against GBVF is proactive, not reactive," she said. Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation Walk to Parliament. Photo: Lerato Maduna The march also highlighted Luhlanganiso Majebe, the first Uyinene Mrwetyana Scholarship recipient. Majebe expressed her gratitude as she neared the end of her studies in political science and sociology at UCT. The UMF’s anti-GBVF campaign continues, with the next march scheduled for East London on Saturday, August 31.