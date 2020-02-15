Cape Town - The police are investigating the robbery and murder of an elite special task force member who was shot in the head during a robbery in Mfuleni on Thursday night. The warrant officer was allegedly gunned down in his Tsazo home around 9pm after four armed men repeatedly demanded that he hand over his firearm to them.

The victim’s girlfriend was unavailable to speak to media due to shock.

According to a preliminary police report, the suspects entered the victim’s bedroom looking for and demanding a gun. When the victim said he did not keep the firearm at home, one of the suspects shot him in the head shortly before fleeing.

“Suspects fled the scene in a Silver Avanza with an unknown registration number. The victim was taken by private vehicle to Kuils River Netcare Hospital where he died on arrival,” according to a SAPs statement.