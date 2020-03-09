Emaan’s two alleged killers abandon bail bid as police accused of having wrong suspect

Cape Town - The two men accused of killing Emaan Solomons of Ocean View abandoned their bail application in the Simon’s Town Magistrates’ Court on Friday. This as the mother of one of the accused, Eben Basson, 27, insists her son is innocent and that Emaan’s real killers are still roaming the streets. Basson and Chivargo Fredericks, 20, made their second appearance at the court where they are facing charges of murder and attempted murder. The State is set to prove that the men are affiliated with the Junky Funky (JFKs) gang in Ocean View. The Funkies are currently embroiled in a turf war with the Taylor gang.

It is believed that during a shootout with the Taylor gang, Basson and Fredericks shot and killed Emaan and wounded a man in Libra Street on 25 February.

The seven-year-old girl had been playing with her friends in the front yard of her home when she was struck by a bullet.

The name of the male victim may not be identified for investigation purposes.

Sources reveal that Fredericks was captured just hours after Emaan was shot after he was hunted down by members of the Anti-Gang Unit who have been assigned to the case.

Family members came out to support the duo in court, where they indicated they would not be applying for bail, which would have been opposed by the State.

The matter was postponed to 16 April for further investigation.

As Basson was led down to the court holding cells, he greeted his mother.

Outside court, Esther Daniels told the media that her son, Basson, had been wrongfully accused and that the police have the wrong man.

“Hulle moet die regte mense vat,” she said.

“The police must do their jobs properly because this isn’t right.

“Other people did this, my son was not with.

“The police must do their work because the real killers ran past me after they shot Emaan.”

She did not indicate whether she had given police this information.

Another relative claimed Basson had been at home during the shooting.

On Thursday, pupils and staff at Kleinberg Primary School in Ocean View, where Emaan was in Grade 2, held a memorial service for her.

They placed flowers and made a collage of photographs of the bubbly little girl outside her classroom.

A day after Emaan’s death, angry residents set alight five alleged drug dens in Ocean View.

