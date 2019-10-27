Now with the same clause used to strip him of his membership, council and mayoral seats, Willemse has approached the Western Cape High Court to have the decision overturned.
He was granted a reprieve by the court interdicting the council from calling a by-election to replace him.
Willemse has faced two unsuccessful motions of no confidence since he became mayor in June last year, and a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty, but which he won at appeal.
His lawyer Stefan Hill said they had requested two judges preside over the matter when it was heard on November 18 - the day after the party elects interim leadership to replace former leaders Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip.