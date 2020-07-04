Empolweni land invasion endangering R162m water pipeline to Khayelitsha, says City

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The land invasion attempts in Empolweni in Khayelitsha are jeopardising a R162 million water pipeline crucial to Khayelitsha as a whole, according to the City of Cape Town's report to Friday’s virtual sitting of the National Assembly portfolio committee on cooperative governance (Cogta). In a statement on the matter on Saturday, the city said a major bulk water supply project was under way on the illegally invaded land and reiterated that Bulelani Qolani – allegedly forced out of his shack naked by law enforcement officers while having a bath – was caught on camera fully clothed at the time of the operation to remove the illegal structures. "That site is very crucial for the future of Khayelitsha. If we lose the site, people will complain about inferior services, low water pressure from taps. That is the reason for this supply line to the tune of R162 million," Mayor Dan Plato said. The city was currently installing a 6.3km pipeline from Faure to Khayelitsha along Baden Powell Drive. Land invasions were halting this project intended to strengthen bulk water supply to the whole of Khayelitsha. "This will not only impact basic services to 11 000 Enkanini residents, but it is also crucial to the assurance of water and sewerage supply in Khayelitsha as a whole," mayoral committee member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said.

"We can’t build houses without bulk services infrastructure. It will create major problems for the entire Khayelitsha," the city's director for informal settlements Riana Pretorious said.

In terms of a High Court order, the City of Cape Town was permitted to remove any new illegally erected structures on the land in question.

This was apart from the 49 structures which the court allowed to remain on the land in Empolweni temporarily until the matter was heard in full. Despite the court order, law enforcement had been dealing with near daily land invasion attempts at the property.

"There has never been an eviction on that site; we are dealing with land invasions. As the local sphere of government, we must act on invasions, it is only evictions that are not permitted.

"Mr (Bulelani) Qolani is not part of the 49 structures as per the court order, his name does not appear there," Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said.

Video footage taken by law enforcement officials showed Qolani to have been initially clothed at the time of the operation, and not taking a bath in his structure as reported.

"There is a video taken by a law enforcement official, precisely so we could have evidence in the case of allegations. And Mr Qolani is visible, clothed, standing outside during the operation to remove five illegal structures.

"The city really does not tolerate the loss of dignity that occurred. However, footage shows Mr Qolani comes out of the structure naked without any law enforcement official near him.

"He does it independently, holding a piece of paper in his hand," Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said.

Plato had announced that independent investigators would probe the circumstances around the anti-land invasion operation at Empolweni, Khayelitsha.

"Despite reports that Mr Qolani purposefully undressed in an attempt to prevent the anti-land invasion operation from taking place, I do not condone the undignified and shameful circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We will await the findings of the independent investigators in this regard. I have asked that this matter be concluded by no later than Friday, 10 July," Plato said.

African News Agency (ANA)