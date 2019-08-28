Daniel Janse van Rensburg Photo: Supplied

On Wednesday, the Western High Court dismissed an appeal by Equatorial Guinea Vice-President Teodorin Obiang regarding the attachment of a property in Clifton, the SABC reported.





Obiang's lawyers appealed an earlier judgment which ordered his property in Clifton to be attached. This formed part of Janse van Rensburg's R75 million claim against Obiang for wrongful detention in Equatorial Guinea.





The court ruled that Van Rensburg had established a case for the attachment of the property. The appeal was dismissed with costs.





Janse van Rensburg earlier successfully obtained an attachment order involving estates belonging to Obiang in Bishopscourt and a bungalow in Clifton.





He had allegedly ordered the arrest of the 53-year-old Janse van Rensburg, who spent two years behind bars in the West African country, following a business deal that went awry.





This was after an aircraft brokering deal with the president's brother-in-law, Gabriel Mba Angabie, had gone awry, the George Herald reported.

Obiang was in charge of defence and security during Van Rensburg's illegal detention and the political head in charge of the armed forces, police and prisons. Father-of-two Janse van Rensburg was imprisoned in Black Beach Prison, a notorious jail in Equatorial Guinea from September 2013 for 423 days.



Equatorial Guinea prison ordeal behind.