Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The struggling power utility announced Stage 3 #LoadShedding due to the loss of additional units on Saturday.



In a statement, Eskom said the power cuts are due to the loss of additional capacity which includes reduction in imports from Mozambique.





"The situation remains tight and volatile and we may have to implement further load shedding should the situation deteriorate. Depending on how quickly we can restore power, this may impact the prognosis for tomorrow (Sunday) and the rest of the week."





Stage 3 load shedding calls for 3000 MW to be rotationally nationally load shed at a given period.



