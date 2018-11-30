Picture: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Eskom on Friday morning began implementing Stage 2 scheduled power cuts and said this was likely to continue until 10 pm.

Stage 2 load shedding means 2 000 megawatts of power are taken off the grid nationwide to prevent collapse of the system.

Eskom implemented Stage 1 load shedding on Thursday but terminated it at 9pm, an hour earlier than expected.

It has warned that the country will likely see more planned outages for the remainder of the year.

Eskom is facing maintenance backlogs and coal shortages.

The power utility said if customers continued experiencing outages for longer periods than announced, they should contact their local supplier as this may be a localised power outage.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

African News Agency/ANA



