Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, September 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday

Power utility Eskom has reduced load shedding. File Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA

Power utility Eskom has reduced load shedding. File Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA

Published 3h ago

Share

Ahead of the Springboks clash with Romania, the power utility has given some relief to rugby fans after it announced it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday.

This after Eskom previously communicated it would be implementing Stage 3 load shedding.

Last week South Africans were left in the dark as the ailing power utility implemented Stage 6 load shedding at short notice.

This was followed by reductions of Stage 5 and 4 load shedding.

But, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said further improvement in generation capacity has allowed the the reduction in load shedding.

“Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 4pm on Monday.

“Thereafter Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday, followed by Stage 2 load shedding from 5am until 4pm.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” Mokwena said.

She said further communication will be shared should any significant changes occur.

robin.francke@inl,co.za

IOL

Related Topics:

electricity production and distributionEskomSouth AfricaLoadsheddingLoadshedding