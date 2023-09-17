Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday

Ahead of the Springboks clash with Romania, the power utility has given some relief to rugby fans after it announced it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Sunday.
This after Eskom previously communicated it would be implementing Stage 3 load shedding.
Last week South Africans were left in the dark as the ailing power utility implemented Stage 6 load shedding at short notice.
This was followed by reductions of Stage 5 and 4 load shedding.
But, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said further improvement in generation capacity has allowed the the reduction in load shedding.
“Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 4pm on Monday.
“Thereafter Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday, followed by Stage 2 load shedding from 5am until 4pm.
“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” Mokwena said.
She said further communication will be shared should any significant changes occur.
