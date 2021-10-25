Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 6pm

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding three hours earlier.

It said the reason for the urgency to implement load shedding was due to its Unit 1 of Kusile and Unit 5 Matimba that have tripped and takes off 1 3000 MW of capacity adding to the capacity constraints.

Eskom said that there would be load shedding until Tuesday night, to “replenish energy reserves for the following day”.

The power utility had previously indicated that load shedding would only last until Monday, but it had to implement power cuts again due to the loss of Koeberg Unit 1 on Sunday morning.