Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 6pm
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding three hours earlier.
The power utility initially stated Stage 2 will be implemented at 9pm.
It said the reason for the urgency to implement load shedding was due to its Unit 1 of Kusile and Unit 5 Matimba that have tripped and takes off 1 3000 MW of capacity adding to the capacity constraints.
Eskom said that there would be load shedding until Tuesday night, to “replenish energy reserves for the following day”.
The power utility had previously indicated that load shedding would only last until Monday, but it had to implement power cuts again due to the loss of Koeberg Unit 1 on Sunday morning.
“We anticipate the need to utilise emergency reserves extensively during the next few days to avoid load shedding. In order to achieve this, Stage 2 load shedding will be required during Monday and Tuesday nights in order to replenish the emergency reserves for the following day,” Eskom said.
Koeberg Unit 1 tripped on Sunday morning as a result of a fault on a feedwater pump, which is on the secondary plant.
Stage 2 would then be in effect from 9pm until 5am on Tuesday morning.
Eskom said should there be any changes to the power supply it will communicate promptly with the public.
Eskom implemented load shedding on Saturday in order to ‘replenish emergency generation reserves for the week ahead.
