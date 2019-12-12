Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom said it would continue with rolling blackouts on Thursday, suppressing up to 2 000 MW of demand on a staggered basis until 11 pm to avoid collapsing the strained national grid. In the latest update on the electricity crisis which saw it implement unprecedented Stage 6 loadshedding on Monday, entailing the suppression of up to 6,000 MW of demand due to a high rate of generating unit breakdowns, Eskom said good progress had been made with additional units being returned to service.

But Stage 2 load shedding would still be implemented from 9 am as breakdowns were still above 9 500 MW, it added.

On Wednesday President Cyril Ramaphosa said the challenges faced by Eskom, which supplies about 95 percent of South Africa's electricity needs, were an impediment to investment but the government was doing everything possible to ensure sustainable energy sources.

Ramaphosa, who was forced to cut short a state visit to Egypt after being accused of displaying a lack of leadership by leaving the country amidst the power crisis, also said Eskom had lost 2000 megawatts due to sabotage.