Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from tonight

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm until 10pm. Eskom said it was due to a further loss of generating capacity and would likely be repeated at the same time throughout the coming week if the capacity shortages persisted.

“Since yesterday evening, breakdowns occurred on a unit each at Arnot, Majuba, Hendrina, Kusile power stations and two units at Lethabo Power Station. “A delay in returning 650MW due to planned maintenance at Cahora Bassa in Mozambique has further contributed to the shortage of capacity,” Eskom said on Saturday. Eskom said a generating unit each at Lethabo and Tutuka power stations returned to service on Saturday.

Eskom has 2 389MW on-planned maintenance, while another 17 810MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom urged South Africans to limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. “We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 10pm.”

