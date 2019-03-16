Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Embattled state-owned power supplier Eskom has implemented Stage 2 power cuts, or "load shedding," the company said on Saturday. "Due to a shortage of capacity and loss of additional generating units, Eskom will implement Stage 2 rotational load shedding from [8am on Saturday], and is likely to continue until [11pm], it said in a statement.

'Customers are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding. Stage 2 calls for 2000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period. Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout."

The generation system was "extremely constrained" and Eskom continued to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. "Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electrical appliances to assist in reducing demand."

For Eskom customers, these schedules were available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Eskom customers could also contact the customer contact centre at 0860-037-566. "Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused," the parastatal said.

