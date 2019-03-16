Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Power blackouts, or "load shedding", moved to stage four from 12 noon on Saturday "due to the loss of additional capacity from Mozambique", embattled state-owned power supplier Eskom said. "While the power system remains tight and vulnerable, we remind customers that load shedding is a controlled process to protect the power grid from a total collapse or blackout. Having lost capacity from Mozambique earlier today [Saturday], Eskom lost an additional 900MW at about 10.30am due to a line fault, requiring a shift from stage three to stage four. Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period," Eskom said in a statement.

"We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electrical appliances to assist in reducing demand," the parastatal said.

African News Agency (ANA)

