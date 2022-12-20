Eskom implements Stage 6 load shedding from 8pm on Tuesday

The power utility said this was due to breakdown of six generating units on Tuesday which escalated load shedding stage .

Pretoria - Eskom will be implementing Stage 6 load shedding from 8pm on Tuesday until 5am Wednesday.

“This is necessary to ensure sufficient generation capacity is available tonight to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage power station so that this capacity will be available during the day tomorrow,” Eskom said.

Eskom’s ongoing blackouts have reached record levels in 2022, with more than 170 days of load shedding in the year to date.

Meanwhile, SANDF soldiers have been deployed to protect power stations from theft and vandalism as the country experiences high stages of load shedding.