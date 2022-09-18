Eskom implements Stage 6 load shedding: this is how to get through it

South Africans woke up to the bad news that Eskom had implemented Stage 6 load shedding. It came into effect at 4.16am. On Saturday, Eskom announced Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Monday.

The Stage 6 load shedding comes after the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations. Eskom has appealed to the public to help conserve electricity and will notify the public on changes. We have compiled a list on tips that may help you get through load shedding.

– Plan your day, week or month. This might not be particularly fun but may benefit you in future. – Binge watch a new series or finish that series that is in your ‘Continue watching’ category. – Read a book (or on a charged e-Reader), play board games or build a puzzle with loved ones.

– If you are working from home, make sure your laptop is charged and use it as far as possible. – Invest in a gas stove or that trusty Cadac potjie cooker and cook your food or try a new recipe. – Get that body moving and work out. Obviously not for all the hours of load shedding but we have to do it some time, right?

What you will need to survive Stage 6 load shedding. – Candles and matches – Gas stoves