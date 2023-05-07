Eskom implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until futher notice’

Bad news for South Africans as Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until further notice and is expected to persist throughout the week. According to a statement released by the power utility on Sunday, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented due to the failure of additional generating units and the delay of several units.

“Breakdowns are currently at 19 333MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4 524MW,” said Eskom in the statement. The power utility reported that since Saturday morning, a generating unit each at Duvha, Lethabo and Medupi power stations had returned to service. It also added that over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.