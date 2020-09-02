Eskom moves to Stage 4 load shedding

Cape Town - Eskom has announced that load shedding will move from Stage 2 to Stage 4 on Wednesday afternoon. Due to exceptionally high demand as a result of the cold weather Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 3pm until 10pm, the utility said. The country has been experiencing rotational power cuts since Tuesday, and Easkom has warned that this will likely persist for the rest of the week. “Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand caused by the cold weather. “Eskom will escalate the level of load shedding to Stage 4 starting from 15:00 until 22:00.

Load shedding will persist throughout the weekend the power utility said as they will be working to return as many of the generation units to service as possible.

“Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments. This load shedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system.

“Eskom teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at Tutuka, Komati, Hendrina and the Camden power stations. Two additional units, however, have suffered breakdowns at the Matla and Kriel power stations.

“Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 300MW of capacity, adding to the 5 040MW currently out on planned maintenance,” the power utility said.

The company has called on the public to help reduce electricity usage in order “to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load shedding”.

Eskom's problems are compounded by financial constraints largely blamed on years of mismanagement by senior executives, many of whom left the company under a cloud of allegations of corruption.

African News Agency (ANA)