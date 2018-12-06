Picture: Glenn Carstens-Peters/@glenncarstenspeters/Unsplash

Johannesburg - State power utility Eskom said on Thursday it would continue with the rolling power cuts it has been forced to implement countrywide for more than a week to avoid a total collapse of the grid under demand pressure. "Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding today from 09:00 to 22:00 due to a shortage of capacity," said the struggling utility, which has been rocked by allegations of misconduct against former senior executives.

The load shedding measure means Eskom will reduce a 20 000 MW load from the national grid at any given time within that time frame.

Earlier in the week, Eskom urged households and businesses to help reduce demand by, among other measures, switching off geysers and other non-essential lighting and electrical appliances.

Click here to view the load shedding schedule.

African News Agency/ANA