File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - No load shedding is expected on Thursday, Eskom said on Wednesday evening. "Eskom has not implemented load shedding today (Wednesday) and the outlook is positive that there will be no load shedding tomorrow," the power utility said in a statement.

The company "reminded" customers, however, that the system remained vulnerable and load shedding could be implemented at short notice if there were any changes.

"Additional units have returned successfully today and emergency reserves are at adequate levels."

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10 086 MW at 3.50pm on Wednesday afternoon, said the company, adding it would communicate any changes.