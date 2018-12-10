Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom said on Monday that it will not implement Stage 1 rotational load shedding from 9am as usual Consumers have been warned that the electricity system remains tight and the risk of load shedding still remained high should power station units fail to return as planned.

The troubled power utility has been implementing rotational load shedding for more than a week now as it struggles to get the right amount of coal at its power stations.

Eskom says it will keep customers informed should there be any change.

"We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," it said.

African News Agency/ANA