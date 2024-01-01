Eskom successfully synchronises Kusile Unit 5 to the grid for the first time. What this means for SA

In a significant stride towards bolstering the country’s energy infrastructure, Eskom announced the successful synchronisation of Unit 5 at the Kusile Power Station Project on December 31, at around 5pm. The newly synchronised unit will undergo testing and optimisation over the next six months before being officially integrated into commercial operation.

What does this mean for South Africa? This achievement marks a pivotal moment for the power utility as the unit is set to contribute an additional 800MW to the national grid, expanding the country's power capacity beyond Eskom's initial grid capabilities. Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom's Group Executive for Generation, expressed delight in reaching this milestone.

“As part of the Generation Recovery Plan, the synchronisation of Kusile Unit 5 marks another significant milestone of sustainability improving our generation performance. This will contribute the much-needed power to the grid,” Nxumalo said. Nxumalo highlighted the broader impact of recent developments, mentioning the return of three units online since September 2023, adding a total of 3,200MW to the grid. He also emphasised the ongoing efforts to enhance Eskom's energy availability factor (EAF) and strengthen the country's electricity capacity.

Calib Cassim, Eskom's Acting Group Chief Executive, echoed the sentiment, emphasising the positive trajectory of Eskom's Generation Recovery Plan. “The greatly anticipated Kusile Unit 5 brings hope to the people of South Africa as it helps power the nation and its economy,” Cassim said. “There is enormous effort made to continue the remarkable progress on the new build programme and the Generation Recovery Plan,” he said.

“We remain focused on improving the performance of the Generation fleet to reduce the impact of load shedding felt countrywide, and to lessen the costs on supplementing capacity using the diesel-powered plant.” What is the latest with the other units? Looking ahead, Eskom provided an update on the progress of the Kusile Power Station Project, indicating that Unit 6 is undergoing construction and commissioning activities.

Upon completion, the station will consist of six units, producing a maximum of 4,800MW, making it South Africa's largest construction project and the world's fourth-largest coal plant. In a nod to environmental responsibility, Eskom highlighted that Kusile is equipped with wet flue gas desulphurisation (WFGD) emissions abatement technology, making it the first power station in South Africa and Africa to utilise this technology. WFGD technology helps remove sulphur dioxide from flue gas before discharge, aligning with international air quality standards.

Closing on a positive note, Eskom shared updates on repair works for the permanent stack of units 1, 2, and 3, indicating progress. Additionally, intensified efforts are underway to return Medupi Unit 4 to service by the end of July 2024. These developments, along with the successful completion of Kusile Unit 5 and the return of the three Kusile units, are expected to further enhance energy availability and propel Eskom's Generation Recovery Plan forward.