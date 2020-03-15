Eskom suspends load shedding following 'improved generation' performance

Cape Town - Eskom has suspended load shedding from 12:00 on Sunday due to improved generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand.

Unplanned breakdowns were at 9 527MW as at 10:42 while planned maintenance outages were at 6 552MW.

This comes after Eskom had continued Stage 1 load shedding on Sunday morning. will be suspended from 11pm on Saturday night until 7am on Sunday morning, Eskom said.

On Saturday, the power supplier said that the much improved generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand, had allowed for gradual reduction from stage four load shedding early in the week.

Koeberg unit one had been safely synchronised onto the grid, which had helped increase generation capacity and ease the scale of load shedding. The generation unit would ramp up to full capacity over the next few days, in line with good operating procedure. Eskom was making good progress in restoring the emergency reserves to meet demand for the coming week.