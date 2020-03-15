Eskom suspends load shedding following 'improved generation' performance
Cape Town - Eskom has suspended load shedding from 12:00 on Sunday due to improved generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand.
Unplanned breakdowns were at 9 527MW as at 10:42 while planned maintenance outages were at 6 552MW.
This comes after Eskom had continued Stage 1 load shedding on Sunday morning. will be suspended from 11pm on Saturday night until 7am on Sunday morning, Eskom said.
On Saturday, the power supplier said that the much improved generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand, had allowed for gradual reduction from stage four load shedding early in the week.
Koeberg unit one had been safely synchronised onto the grid, which had helped increase generation capacity and ease the scale of load shedding. The generation unit would ramp up to full capacity over the next few days, in line with good operating procedure. Eskom was making good progress in restoring the emergency reserves to meet demand for the coming week.
"As the ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, we advise South Africans that the stage of load shedding may change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance," Eskom said.
"It is only through partnership between Eskom and all stakeholders that we may soon emerge from these difficult times. We urge every South African to co-operate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us minimise load shedding. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding so far," the statement said.IOL