File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - Eskom will on Tuesday suspend load shedding at 4 pm for two hours to similarly ease traffic congestion as people returned home. "Suspending load shedding during the peak traffic hours is a pilot programme to minimise the impact of load shedding. As this is not possible every day, it will be confirmed each day, dependent on the risk based on the available capacity and emergency reserves on the day," the company said.

Eskom interrupted load shedding at 6 am on Tuesday morning and resumed it at 9 am, to allow for ease of traffic during the morning commute to work.

The power utility confirmed it would continue with Stage 2 load shedding until Thursday morning.

The embattled power utility, which has a total generating capacity of 46 000 megawatt, said unexpected outages cost it 11 389 megawatt on Tuesday morning. Stage 2 load shedding allows Eskom to take up to 2 000 megawatt of demand off the grid.