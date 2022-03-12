Eskom ‘technical fault’ leaves parts of Cape Town without power

Customers in and around the Cape Town CBD, including nearby areas, are currently without electricity owing to a technical fault. The power utility said on Saturday that Eskom operators were currently on site doing inspections to determine the nature of the fault, with repairs to follow shortly.

“There is currently no estimated time for electricity restoration, but this will be communicated as soon as it becomes available,” Eskom said. The utility said it would restore supply as soon as possible. “The City has acted immediately to switch some of the affected customers to another supply area following the @Eskom_SA power line failure. Areas 9 and 15 are thus now back on!” said the City of Cape Town in a tweet.

Areas 7 and 2 are still without power. “City teams are working with urgency with Eskom,” said a tweet posted by the City of Cape Town at 4.31pm. “City of Cape Town teams are stationed at a switching station (which links Eskom’s supply to the City’s) awaiting Eskom’s feedback so that further action can be taken.

