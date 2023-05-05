Eskom to ease load shedding by implementing Stage 3 and 4 over the weekend

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom says Stage 3 and 4 load shedding will be implemented this weekend due to lower weekend demand and the return to service of some generating units. This comes after the financially troubled Eskom had previously implemented Stage 6 of load shedding.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that breakdowns are currently at 17 245MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4 468MW. ‘’Since yesterday (Thursday) morning, a generating unit each at Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations have returned to service. ‘’Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal, Majuba, and two generating units at Duvha power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

‘’Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Kendal and Matla power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,’’ Mokwena said. Mokwena further added that the team was working around the clock to ensure that generating units were returned to service as soon as possible. Mokwena said that Eskom would publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.