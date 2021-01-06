Eskom to implement loadshedding from 10pm - 5am for two nights

Cape Town - Eskom has announced plans to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 10pm overnight until 5am on Wednesday and Thursday.

In statement Eskom said that the loadshedding was necessary in order to recover and reserve the emergency generation reserves that have been utilised to support the system during the week following the earlier than planned shutdown of Koeberg Unit 1 and other units whose return to service has been delayed.

“We currently have 6672 MW on planned maintenance, while another 12073MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. ”

Teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible, Eskom said.

The embattled power utility has urged the public to reduce their electricity consumption to minimise the risk of loadshedding.