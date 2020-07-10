Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 12:00

* Article has been updated









"The load shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3000MW of capacity. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service."

Cape Town - Due to the increase in generation unit breakdowns, Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding at 12:00 and will continue until 10pm on Friday night, the embattled power utility warned.