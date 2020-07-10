Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 12:00
* Article has been updated
"The load shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3000MW of capacity. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service."
It added that while five units were taken off the grid on Thursday night and Friday morning, a breakdown at the Matimba power station had resulted in the need for load shedding.
Earlier on Friday morning, Eskom said load shedding may be implemented between 4pm and 10pm and may persist throughout the weekend.
"Two units at the Arnot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka and Majuba were taken off the grid. These removed more than 3000MW of capacity from the system. The delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Duvha power station, has also added significant pressure to the generation system," the utility said.
"This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the weekend."
Eskom urged consumers to reduce electricity usage.
Eskom's warning comes as the Western Cape is being hammered by cold, wet and windy conditions as a series of cold fronts moves in across the province.
"Cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the south west where heavy rain and possible localised flooding will be expected. Disruptive snow possible over the western mountains in the afternoon but light snowfalls in the eastern mountains by (Friday) evening," the South African Weather Service said.
On Thursday, the first cold front brought more than 15mm of rainfall before noon. A second cold front is expected to hit the province on Friday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, very cold conditions, snow and gale-force winds which is expected to carry through until Saturday.
Gauteng is also bracing for bitterly cold weather over the weekend, with temperatures expected to dip down to zero degrees.
Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said: “The cold front will affect Gauteng from Friday (today) and well into the weekend, with temperatures expected to drop to a minimum of 3°C in most parts and a minimum of zero in Vereeniging.”
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 13°C on Saturday and 16°C on Sunday around the province.