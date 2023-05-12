Eskom to implement Stage 3 and 5 of load shedding on Saturday

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has announced that stages 3 and 5 load shedding will be implemented on Saturday due to the lower weekend demand. This comes after the power supplier implemented Stage 6 load shedding earlier this week.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that due to lower weekend demand, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday. “Thereafter, Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday, followed by Stage 4 load shedding from 5am until 4pm on Sunday afternoon. "Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented thereafter," Mokwena said.

Mokwena said breakdowns were currently at 18 713MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 3 222MW. “During the last 24 hours, a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kriel and Lethabo power stations have returned to service. "In the same period, a generation unit each at Kendal, Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

"In addition, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Kendal and Matla power stations continues to add to the current capacity constraints," Mokwena added. She also said that the team was working around the clock to ensure that generating units were returned to service as soon as possible. Mokwena said Eskom would publish another update as soon as any significant changes occurred.