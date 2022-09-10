Eskom to implement Stage 4 load shedding until Monday

Cape Town - Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 10am this morning until 5am on Monday morning. In an statement released on Saturday, Eskom said it will be implementing load shedding due to additional breakdowns overnight.

The power utility was unable to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which has worsened the current generation capacity constraints. Eskom hopes these measures will replenish the emergency reserves in a bid to contain load shedding to lower stages next week. According to Eskom, a generation unit at Kendal was forced offline for emergency repairs, while a unit each at Majuba, Lethabo and Camden power stations, as well as Hydro de Cahorra Bassa in Mozambique, were shut down for critical planned maintenance in preparation for the week ahead.

Overnight, a generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations returned to service. Eskom currently have 5 579MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 599MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. The power utility has urged all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

