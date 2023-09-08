Eskom to reduce load shedding from Stage 5 to Stage 3 on Saturday

Power utility Eskom says load shedding will be reduced from Stage 5 to Stage 3 at 5am on Saturday due to the recovery of some generation units. Eskom said that Stage 5 load shedding was implemented at 5am on Friday and will continue until 5am on Saturday while planned maintenance is still under way.

Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Saturday, followed by Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Sunday morning. "The further reduction in the stages of load shedding in the coming weekend is due to the expected additional generation recovery, improved emergency generation reserves, and the lower weekend demand," said Daphne Mokwena, Eskom's interim spokesperson. Mokwena further added that breakdowns have reduced the generating capacity to 15,895 MW, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,474 MW.

"Over the past 48 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations was taken offline for repairs. "In the same period a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Matla and Tutuka power stations was returned to service. "The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, and Matla power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints," Mokwena said.