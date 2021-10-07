Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice

The power utility cautioned that it might have to implement load shedding at short notice should it experience further generation unit breakdowns. It urged the public to use electricity sparingly.

Cape Town – Eskom warned on Thursday morning of a high risk of load shedding.

#PowerAlert1 Eskom urges the public to reduce usage of electricity as the system is under pressure due to a number of generating unit breakdowns

“The power system is under severe pressure due to a number of generation unit breakdowns which will necessitate and increase utilisation of emergency generation reserves,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

’’Total breakdowns amount to 14 925MW while planned maintenance is 4 759MW of capacity.

“Should there be any further breakdowns, Eskom might be forced to implement load shedding at short notice.