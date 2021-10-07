Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice
Cape Town – Eskom warned on Thursday morning of a high risk of load shedding.
The power utility cautioned that it might have to implement load shedding at short notice should it experience further generation unit breakdowns. It urged the public to use electricity sparingly.
“The power system is under severe pressure due to a number of generation unit breakdowns which will necessitate and increase utilisation of emergency generation reserves,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.
’’Total breakdowns amount to 14 925MW while planned maintenance is 4 759MW of capacity.
“Should there be any further breakdowns, Eskom might be forced to implement load shedding at short notice.
“While Eskom expects a number of units to return to service from breakdowns during the course of the next few days, we do urge the public to reduce the usage and to continue using electricity sparingly to assist in avoiding load shedding,” he said.
Eskom has not implemented load shedding since July 22, 2021.
Mantshantsha said the power utility would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.
