Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The beleaguered power utility Eskom has warned of possible Stage 1 load shedding between 2pm and 10pm on Thursday. "Eskom regrets that there is an increased risk of Stage 1 rotational load shedding from 2pm until 10pm today as a result of a shortage of generating capacity. The load shedding risk remains high for today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday), and will continue over the weekend as there is a need to replenish emergency reserves (water and diesel) to limit the possibility and magnitude of load shedding in the following week.

While the risk remains high, load shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

"We remind customers that load shedding is a controlled measure which protects the power system from a total collapse or blackout."

Customers are encouraged to continue to use electricity sparingly and are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules.

In the event that load shedding becomes necessary, Eskom and the municipalities will use the published rotational load shedding schedules.

Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms.

* Get the latest load shedding schedule here.

** For the latest #Loadshedding news click here.

*** Receive IOL's top stories via WhatsApp by sending your name to 0745573535.