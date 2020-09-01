Eskom warns of Stage 2 loadshedding from 12pm to 10pm on Tuesday

Cape Town - Embattled power utility Eskom said in a statement that it would implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 12pm to 10pm on Tuesday.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to a severely constrained generation system as a result of multiple unit breakdowns, it has become necessary to implement loadshedding from12:00 to 22:00 on September 1.“

It added that ten generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the last 48 hours.

“A generation each at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations also broken down.”

Eskom said that this together with the need to conserve emergency generation reserves necessitates that loadshedding be implemented in order to be protect the system.