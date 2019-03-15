Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - South Africa's state-owned electricity utility Eskom said on Friday it would implement Stage 2 rotational powercuts or load shedding from 8 am to 11 pm due to a shortage of capacity. Eskom generates, transmits and distributes approximately 95 percent of the electricity used in South Africa and about 45 percent of power used on the African continent, but has struggled to meet demand.

Stage 2 requires 2 000 MW to be rotationally loadshed nationally at a given period to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

"We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period," Eskom said, urging consumers to switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to help reduce demand.

