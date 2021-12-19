Everything you need to know before heading to Table Mountain National Park this festive season

The festive season is finally upon us. It has been a long year and it is time to unwind. For those who love to end off the year among the wonders of nature, Table Mountain National Park has released its festive season information guide. TMNP advises visitors to hike, do trail running or cycle in groups. It should be noted that to carry out certain activities in the national park, you need to have either a day or an annual activity permit.

In terms of identification, the park accepts electronic proof of SA ID on the phone, and certified copies of an SA ID or a driver's license. Gate opening times are as follows: CAPE POINT

Open daily: 06h00 – 17h00 Visitors are encouraged to visit the park early in the day to avoid midday congestion at Cape Point and the picnic sites. Those wanting to enjoy the beaches at Cape Point should note that they do not have lifeguards and you swim in the tidal pool or ocean at your own risk.

The park also urges visitors to not feed the baboons. BOULDERS Open daily: 08h00 – 17h00

If you want to see the penguins and their happy feet, they are best viewed from the three boardwalks starting at the Boulders Visitor Centre. Visitors should also pay careful attention to tides as this limits the available space on the beach. When the beach has reached capacity, the gates are closed. Only standard umbrellas are allowed on the beach and no gazebos or tents are allowed. Alcohol and smoking is also not permitted in the park.

Selfie sticks are banned and visitors are asked to respect the penguins’ space. SILVERMINE Gate 1: Open daily: 07h00 – 18h00

Gate 2: Open daily: 08h00 – 18h00 No braaing is allowed in the summer months in Silvermine at the sites around the reservoir. Picnicking is allowed all year round and the picnic sites around the reservoir operate on a first come, first served basis. Picnic sites cannot be reserved.

Cycling is only allowed during gate operating hours, and not at night. Swimming is allowed in the reservoir, but is at own risk and we do not have lifeguards on duty. No entry permitted after 18h00 and no pass-outs allowed.

Please bring Wild Card confirmation letter when visiting the park. TOKAI Open daily: 07h00 – 18h00

No alcohol, music or gazebos allowed in the picnic site. No entry permitted after 16h00 and no pass-outs allowed. No gazebos or tents are allowed and visitors should bring their own grid. Fires to be made in demarcated braaing sites/areas only.

Entry at own risk and subject to the conditions of the Protected Areas Act. OUDEKRAAL Open daily: 08h00 – 16h00

No alcohol or music is allowed in the picnic site. No gazebos or tents are allowed, only standard umbrellas. Please bring your own grid. No free standing braais permitted. This includes Webers (or similar) and no gas cookers are permitted. NEWLANDS PICNIC SITE:

Open daily 08:00 – 16:00 Free standing braais are not permitted at the picnic sites and the park encourages guests to make use of the existing braai facilities. No alcohol and no gazebos permitted on sites.

Wild Cards and My Green Cards Wild card and My Green Card holders need to produce proof of identification upon entering at park gates. Every adult entering with a My Green Card holder also has to produce a valid form of SA ID. To facilitate entry at TMNP gates with your Wild Card, please also have your confirmation letter available on request. A copy of the confirmation letter can be emailed to you if you call 0861 46 9453 or 021 712 7471