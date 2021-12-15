Ex Western Cape cop sentenced to 12 years for armed robbery

CAPE TOWN - A former police officer based at Lingelethu West SAPS has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for an armed robbery that took place 12 years ago, the Hawks said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 47-year-old former constable Thembinkosi Lesele appeared in the Atlantis Regional Court for sentencing on a charge of armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested Lesele on December 17, 2009 and was later released on R10 000 bail. The Hawks said a delivery truck stocked with alcohol was stopped on Klipheuwal Road in Malmesbury on December 8, 2009. “An on-duty police officer driving a police marked vehicle assisted by three others in civilian clothing approached the driver and one passenger,” Hawks states.

Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase told IOL on Tuesday that Lesele was the only one arrested for the robbery incident in question. “The police pointed them with his service firearm demanding their cellphones and R40 000 cash before fleeing the crime scene,” Hawks added. Despite Malmesbury being just under 80km from Lingelethu West SAPS, it is not uncommon for SAPS officers to be found outside the area of the police station in which they are based, Nkwalase said.