EXCLUSIVE: Dutch kitesurfer dies after gust of wind drags him over 300m away from sea, slams body into building

Durban - A 33-year-old man has died after he was dragged hundreds of metres away from the ocean and slammed into a nearby building earlier this week. The man is believed to have been from the Netherlands but had been living in South Africa in recent years.

Melomed Group Marketing Manager, Shameema Adams, said the 33-year-old male patient was admitted to the emergency unit, via ambulance, at Melomed Tokai at 7pm on Thursday. "The patient suffered sustaining major polytrauma injuries, which we believe (were caused after) he was dragged by strong winds while being tied to his wind-surfing equipment. Reports suggest that he was dragged and air-lifted over a distance of 300m-500m, being flung against infrastructure such as poles and buildings," she said. Adams said while still inside the ambulance, en route to hospital, the man was in a critical condition.

"His blood pressure levels were unrecordable, his pupils fixed and unreactive and his pulse was poor. He also had a poor cardiac output, unrecordable SATS, (Spontaneous Awakening Trials), poor respiratory efforts and bag-mask used, multiple injuries suspected, including major head injuries, multiple fractures of limbs, multiple rib fractures suspected with flail chest (two or more contiguous rib fractures with two or more breaks per rib)," she explained. Upon arrival at the hospital, the patient was rushed to the Resus Room (Resuscitation Room) for assessment following polytrauma protocols. "In attendance was the Melomed emergency doctor and the Melomed polytrauma surgeon. Even though prognosis was very poor at the onset, all attempts were made by the team to assist the patient. Despite all efforts, the patient's condition deteriorated rapidly. Unfortunately, the patient succumbed to his injuries and demised. His body was sent to the forensics department for further investigation and management," Adams said.

"Melomed shares our deepest condolences with the family during this difficult period. We urge the public to be alert during this festive season and keep safe," she added. Two days before the tragic incident, the SA Weather Services issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of strong to near gale force winds of between 50-70km/h along with between 3.5m - 4.5m waves and rough, choppy seas. Despite repeated requests, SAPS had not provided comment on the incident.

