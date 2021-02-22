Exiled Rwandan politician shot dead in Cape Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A Rwandan opposition politician, Seif Bamporiki, living in exile in South Africa, was shot dead while delivering a bed to a client in Nyanga on Sunday afternoon. It is not clear whether the murder was politically motivated, but a Twitter user alleged Bamporiki, co-ordinator of the Rwanda National Congress of General Kayumba Nyamwasa, was ’’assassinated by Rwanda’s external intelligence operatives using silencer handguns’’. The suspects took cellphones and wallets before they fled the scene in the deceased’s vehicle. No arrests have been made. Rwanda National Congress spokesperson Etienne Mutabazi told the BBC a client had made contact with Bamporiki, who runs a bed shop, asking if he had a bed to sell. The client then asked for the bed to be delivered in Nyanga, the murder capital of South Africa. Bamporiki and an associate then drove to the area where the bed was supposed to have been delivered.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said Gugulethu police are investigating a case of murder following an incident at 4.20pm yesterday in the Europa squatter camp, where an adult male was shot and killed.

’’It is alleged that the deceased and another male, aged 50, were doing a delivery of a bed in the area when they were approached by two unknown suspects,“ Traut said.

’’The deceased was pulled from his vehicle and shot, while the 50-year-old male who accompanied him managed to escape unharmed. The suspects, who are yet to be arrested, fled with the deceased’s vehicle.’’

Any person with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, Traut said.

In May 2019, Camir Nkurunziza, a Rwandan refugee and political activist living in South Africa, was shot dead in Cape Town.

The car of the former member of the Rwanda National Congress, who had fled Rwanda after serving the presidential guard, had been hijacked before he was shot.

In 2013, one of the Rwanda National Congress’s founders, Patrick Karegeya, was killed in his hotel room in Johannesburg.

Another opposition figure, Kayumba Nyamwasa, survived an alleged assassination attempt in 2010 in South Africa.

IOL