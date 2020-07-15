'Failed by the law': Mom worries ex-boyfriend may torch their house again after getting bail

A Bonteheuwel mother of three, who escaped being set alight by her ex-boyfriend, is worried sick that he might come back for her after he was granted bail on Monday. The suspect appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court and was granted bail of R1500. Although Claude Hill, 31, is yet to pay the bail, Simone Oliphant, 32, says the law failed her. “How can they let a murderer out? I call him a murderer because he was determined to kill us when he set our house on fire,” the scared woman says. On the day of the fire two weeks ago, Simone’s 13-year-old son was burnt on the arm and chest.

Simone from Bonteheuwel says she opened a case of assault against Hill on 13 June already, but says cops failed to arrest him.

“I work as a cashier and he went to my workplace to cause a scene and later that day he beat me.”

She decided to take action “before ending up in a body bag”.

She moved back to her mother and said the man tried to kill her by setting the house alight.

“My life has been affected by all this, I am not back at work because my boss said I must sort out my issues. He will come for me when he comes out, I know it.”

The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is following Simone’s case and spokesperson Deidre Foster says they are investigating the officers who failed to arrest Hill the first time.

“I can confirm that our investigators have made contact with Ms Oliphant and she has lodged a service delivery complaint with our office.

“A complaint has been registered and assigned to one of our investigators and the complainant will receive regular feedback from our office.”

