This follows a series of attacks on men in their 20s in the area, in which large groups of men, who wear balaclavas, impersonate police and beat up any males seen on the streets at night with baseball bats, pickaxes and pangas.
On Thursday, victim Damian Khan, 27, told the Daily Voice he was attacked in November by the group, who are known to drive around in a white BMW and a minivan, but only came forward this week as he was bedridden after having two operations.
He says he walked to a local shop to buy electricity when the vehicles pulled up next to him.
“Everyone at the shop started running. All I heard was: ‘SAPS! Staan vas! (Stand still!)” Damian says.