False Bay Primary teachers praised for rescuing family from burning house

CAPE TOWN - Quick thinking False Bay Primary teachers who rushed to a burning house and rescued a family, have been hailed as heroes. City of Cape Town councillor Peter Helfrich has praised the teachers and residents for their heroic response to a house fire in Bermuda, Macassar.

The residents, consisting of 11 teachers from nearby False Bay Primary School and other community members, rescued a family, including their 5-month-old daughter. “I would like to make use of this opportunity to honour and thank the brave and selfless individuals who risked their lives this morning to help extinguish a fire and also helped to evacuate a family from a burning house,” Helfrich said. According to eyewitnesses, the residents rushed towards the burning house to help extinguish the flames. Teachers and staff members from False Bay Primary managed to grab 14 fire extinguishers from the school to help control the fire whilst waiting for the fire services to arrive.

Neighbours also jumped in and made use of garden hose pipes in attempt to douse the fire. The teachers, staff and community members who all assisted managed to enter the house and rescue the family and their little baby from the burning house. The the fire is believed to have been started by a candle.

Elcon Stevens, who was one of the heroic teachers involved, said they could not stand back and watch as the fire swept through the house. “Fortunately here, there was no extensive damage to the house and the family was able to move back in that same evening” Helfrich added. “I think at the end of the day it was about humanity and helping each other, no matter what race or ethnicity, we could not just watch their lives and property get destroyed like that,” said Stevens.