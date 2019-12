Families refused long-awaited visits because of prison lockdown









Voorberg Prison in Porterville is on alert after warden stabbed on Saturday Cape Town - Family members of inmates at Voorberg Prison in Porterville say a lockdown at the jail has cost them dearly. Relatives say on Saturday they took the 140 km drive from Bonteheuwel to visit their loved one. The inmate’s 48-year-old mother says: “I haven’t seen my son in months, dit gaan maar swaar (things are not easy financially) so I saved what I could.” But when they got there they were told no visitors were allowed. “I was so angry, it’s already a few hours drive to get there and he also needed some items, but we were told we cannot get in.

“The prison was on lockdown due to some bewaarder (prison warder) that was stabbed.

“It’s not right. We had to go all the way home and my food went sour,” the angry woman says.

The inmate’s grandmother, 65, from Mitchells Plain adds: “The guards were so rude.

Animals

“Yes, the family members we were visiting are not innocent, otherwise they would not be there, but to treat us like animals and telling us to ‘f***f hier weg ('f*** off away from here')’.

“I spent my last money to get to the prison and my grandson needs the toiletries, they wouldn’t even take the parcel.”

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed the lockdown, but says by Sunday everything was back to normal.

DCS spokesman, Mosele Sehloho, says: “Voorberg Correctional Centre was on lockdown following an incident that took place on 7 December where an official was stabbed by the offender.

“The official did not die, but was taken to the hospital and discharged on the same day after receiving medical attention.

“A case of assault (GBH) was opened against the offender.”

Daily Voice