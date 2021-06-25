Family angry as Charné Viljoen’s murder case delayed again

Cape Town - The family of murdered Charné Viljoen are upset as the court case has been postponed yet again. Viljoen, 21, was stabbed to death on Monday, May 3, outside a shopping complex in Saxon Sea in Atlantis, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, Qwen Steenberg.

Steenberg is also alleged to have stabbed one of Viljoen’s male friends on Friday, April 30, prior to her death. Viljoen and Steenberg have a 2-year-old son. Last month, Steenberg abandoned his bail application. On Friday, Viljoen’s family, dressed in black T-shirts and calling for justice, were ready to see him.

Speaking to the African News Agency (ANA) outside court, Viljoen’s mother, Liezel Duiker, 38, said she was upset with court proceedings as the family had been waiting all morning and were not even aware that Steenberg had appeared. “I am extremely upset,” she said. Duiker told ANA that the family were struggling to come to terms with her daughter’s brutal murder. She said she was receiving counselling and her husband had also recently joined the sessions.

“The counselling helps, but some days I can be okay for a few hours and just like that I could flip and be extremely sad,” Duiker said. She said that Viljoen’s son, who she had with Steenberg, was turning three years old next week. Duiker said her grandson was doing well, but at night he searched for his mother and cried uncontrollably.