Cape Town - The family of a little brother and sister is outraged, after their alleged rapist was granted bail of R500 and is now allegedly breaking his bail conditions. The minors, aged 8 and 11, who cannot be identified, have been placed in the care of their father after their mother passed away last year.

The mom’s ex-boyfriend, Zamaine Wearley, 19, was arrested last year for child rape and was granted R500 bail at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court in December 2018.

He is expected to be back in court on 28 February.

The children’s aunt, 29, says the alarm was raised just before their mom died.

The mom and children had lived in a Wendy house on the same Tafelsig property as Wearley, who lives with his family in the main house.

“The children moved out with their mother and in February 2018, they began talking about what had happened to them,” explains the aunt.

“After he raped the 11-year-old, she was told to shower by another person.

“The doctor’s report revealed she had been raped.”

The aunt says a second doctor’s report revealed the girl’s brother had also been raped.

“When the boy was raped, the suspect apparently took his semen and placed it on top of the boy’s head and told him to wash himself,” she adds.

The aunt and a 55-year-old neighbour say they want the suspect arrested for breaking his bail conditions.

“He is walking around here like nothing happened, and like there is no case,” she says.

“The children cannot come and visit us or sleep here because he is here.”

