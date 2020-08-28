Family battles to find funds to bury boy after he was allegedly mowed down by fleeing hijacker

Cape Town – The heartbroken family of a Valhalla Park boy, who died tragically this week when he was hit by a fleeing hijacker, are appealing for help to lay the little boy to rest. The unemployed parents of five-year-old Chesray Herringer says as they come to grips with the loss of their only son, they are struggling to raise money for his funeral, which is expected to be held during the next week. Chesray was killed on Wednesday afternoon when a skelm driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra hit the little boy during a high-speed chase with cops in Angela Street. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk explained that the suspect was spotted driving the car which had been stolen in Wynberg and gave chase as the driver tried to flee. Residents say the boy was playing just metres from his home when the driver ploughed into him.

Chesray was declared dead on the scene while his neighbour, Toufiek du Plessis, 10, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was caught and is currently in hospital under police guard.

Mom Elvina, 27, says yesterday morning they didn’t have taxi fare to get to the mortuary to identify his body,” Elvina explains.

“A relative had to help us out. Chesray is in a burial fund so the coffin and the hole is covered, but there are lots of other expenses like food and transport that we need help with.

“Me and his father Vanchesco Walker, 31, are unemployed and trying our best but this happened very suddenly.

“(Yesterday was) his older sister Chelsea’s 10th birthday and she has to spend it without her brother. It is a lot to deal with and any help would be welcome.”

Anyone who would like to assist with Chesray’s funeral is asked to contact Christine on 074 960 4665.

