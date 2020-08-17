Family can’t afford to bury hero who died trying to save girl, 8, from drowning in Cape canal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Yusuf Kiboroto, the brave man who drowned while trying to save an eight-year-old girl, is yet to be buried as his parents cannot afford the DNA tests back home in Tanzania. Speaking to the Daily Voice over the phone on Sunday, his father Akida Kiboroto, 86, said the DNA tests are needed to identify his son as his face was eaten by fish and cannot be recognised. But he says they can’t afford the 534 623,13 Tanzanian Shilling, which is equivalent to R4 000, for the test. “We found out about his death from a relative who is in South Africa after it was on the news,” the heartbroken dad said. “We have nothing, and we have accepted that he will be buried as a pauper there. I am happy that my son died a hero, but we cannot bring him home for burial.”

He said there is only one laboratory which is in Dar es Salaam, about 360 kilometres away from their village Golf Juu, in Mwambani.

Yusuf’s mother Halima Husein said even if they manage to get the money, it would take about two months to get the DNA samples to South Africa to get the body released and repatriated.

“There is a backlog in our laboratory, if we cannot bury Yusuf here we are asking people who can assist to please bury him in the Muslim tradition in Cape Town.”

Abieda and Yusuf were washed away after the banks of a canal near Vygieskraal informal settlement burst on 9 July.

Abieda’s body was found under the M5 bridge on 21 July and a day later Yusuf’s body was found in Bokmakierie.

[email protected]

Daily Voice