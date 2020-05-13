Family cry for justice after hit-and-run suspect walks free

A Delft mother is crying for justice for her 10-year-old son after the speeding driver who allegedly killed him was set free due to “lack of evidence”. Outraged witnesses and residents gathered at the home of Ismael du Plessis yesterday, where they slammed Delft cops for their shoddy investigation into the culpable homicide case. The Grade 5 learner died on Friday afternoon after he was hit by a VW Microbus while standing on the pavement in Ambassador Street. Residents told the Daily Voice that the 25-year-old man fled the scene, but was chased by an eyewitness who alerted cops and he was arrested. Ouma Veronica Adams, 60, says on Monday after the suspect appeared in Bellville Magistrate's Court, the detective visited her and told her the case was withdrawn.

“I got a skrik (fright) because he came here and said there was no evidence,” she says.

“How can there be no evidence when the people chased him and the police caught him? They came here the day after the man was set free to interview the witnesses.

“My family went through hell burying Ismael and even the driver’s mother came to me to say sorry for what her son did.

“She told me he stole the van and went to go suip with his friends before the accident.”

The first witness, an 18-year-old family friend, says Ismael was on his bike talking to a friend when the van knocked him and he was flung through the air.

The second witness, Christian Petersen, 43, says despite chasing after the driver and alerting police, officers never took a statement from him.

“I was pulling my bakkie out and heard the bang and saw the child was just knocked. But then this guy just drove on so I drove after him,” he says.

Petersen says he chased the driver to Roosendal where he saw a police officer and asked for help.

“The police pulled him over and I still had the cop’s phone. The driver looked drunk and just drove off and the cop drove after him so I followed them.”

He says the cop cornered the driver in The Hague.

“They brought the driver in the police van back to the scene, but the people wanted to tip the van and hit him.

“The police never took my statement, only today when the driver was let out on Monday. .”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana did not explain why statements weren’t taken before the suspect’s court appearance.

“The case is still under investigation and the investigating officer has an appointment with witnesses today.”

Meanwhile single mom Victoria, 31, says she is devastated charges are withdrawn.

“My child is dead and he [the driver] is outside? He [Ismael] was all I had. It feels like my heart has been ripped out.”

